Up to 8 candidates racing to be Virginia's 2nd District Representative

(WVEC) -- The list keeps growing and growing.

In total, 8 candidates want to be Virginia's next 2nd District Representative. Six are democrats and two are republicans.

The incumbent congressman, Scott Taylor, faces primary GOP challenge, Mary Jones.

The most recent democrat to join the race is jeweler David Nygaard. He joins the ranks of Elaine Luira, Karen Mallard, Shaun Brown, Gary Hubbard and Ernest Porter.

The primaries for both parties will take place on June 12th.

