U.S. Marshals arrest Petersburg abduction suspect in Norfolk

Kristopher T. Jones, 32, of Petersburg, faces charges of abduction, attempted armed robbery and grand larceny. (Photo: Petersburg Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A suspect accused of abducting a man in Petersburg and trying to get him to withdraw money from an ATM has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Norfolk.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, officials say 32-year-old Kristopher T. Jones, of Petersburg, went to a home in the 200 block of S. Jefferson Street and forced a man to drive him to an ATM in Dinwiddie County.

The ATM would not provide the money, so Jones then forced the man to drive to a Bank of America located on S. Crater Road in Petersburg where he was able to alert the bank staff. Jones then left the scene in the man's vehicle, a black 2008 BMW 7 series, in an unknown direction, authorities said.

Petersburg police were able to locate the BMW, which resulted in a pursuit from Petersburg into Dinwiddie County. The BMW was able to elude police after having last been seen on Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie County.

Thursday, U.S. Marshals were able to find and arrest Jones in Norfolk. He was taken into custody around 10:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the Lowe's located in the 100 block of N. Military Highway. The BMW was also recovered.

Authorities arrested a Petersburg abduction suspect in the parking lot of the Lowe's located in the 100 block of N. Military Highway in Norfolk on Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo: 13News Now)

An active search is still underway for the victim's wife, Minnie Woodard, who police say is possibly in need of medication.

Jones faces charges of abduction, attempted armed robbery and grand larceny.

