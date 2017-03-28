WASHINGTON (WVEC) -- The U.S. Secret Service gave an "all clear" for the area around the White House Tuesday after it investigated a suspicious package.

Roads were closed for a time as a result of the investigation. Someone spotted the package near the White House grounds.

USSS is investigating suspicious package; security perimeter established & members of the public & media are being moved to safe a distance — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017

ABC News said the North Lawn and a press briefing room were evacuated.

