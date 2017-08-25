Earthquake (Photo: Getty)

The USGS has confirmed to WFAA that a 3.1-magnitude earthquake hit Irving Friday morning.

The USGS says this earthquake, which hit near the intersection of West Irving Boulevard and N. O'Connor Road, is similar to the quakes experienced in 2015 in the same region.

Several viewers told us they felt the quake in Irving and Dallas just before 7 a.m.

Yeah, I thought it was just some noise from outside the office. But at the time I am one of the very few people here. — Tracy Beeson (@rf1txfan) August 25, 2017

Yes I did. I am here at work, in the Dallas area. — Tracy Beeson (@rf1txfan) August 25, 2017

Felt it in Oak Lawn! — Shannon (@shann_simmons1) August 25, 2017

