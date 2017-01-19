USS Monterey comes home after 7-month deployment

(Photo: CNSL Public Affairs)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Around 400 sailors assigned to the U-S-S Monterey have returned to Hampton Roads. The guided missile cruiser pulled into Naval Station Norfolk after a lengthy deployment.

Nearly three weeks after the rest of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group came home, today, the final ship, the USS Monterey, returned to Naval Station Norfolk.

Waiting family members said, they wouldn't have missed it.

"Because I haven't hugged my son for seven and a half months," said Brenda Reinstadtler, mother of one of the Monterey sailors. " It's about time I see him."

Wife Viola Harsh called today, "Very great. It's awesome, actually."

It was important duty, in the Mediterranean Sea and Persian Gulf. The Monterey provided both air defense for the Eisenhower as well as ballistic missile defense for U.S. allies in the region.

"I couldn't be more proud of the crew and their accomplishment, everything we've done on the other side of the world, both the 5th and 6th fleet areas of operations," said Monterey Commanding Officer, Captain Chris DeGregory.

These last seven months went by slowly for the crew.

"It's difficult, but we all come together as a family," said Chief Katrina Conner. "We are a family on Monterey. Come together, complete the mission, support each other, argue with each other, and then come back to make it happen.."

Monterey sailors were of course proud of their achievements, but, today it was all about reuniting with loved ones, after having been gone for so long.

"I can't wait to go home and make up for all the lost time," said GSM3 Antonio Gorman. "I can't wait."

