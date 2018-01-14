USS Wasp arrives in Japan after traveling over 20K miles from Norfolk

(Aug. 30, 2017) Amphibious assault ship USS Wasp departs Naval Station Norfolk. Wasp departed today for Sasebo, Japan, where it will assume duties as the forward-deployed flagship of the amphibious force of the U.S. 7th Fleet. (Photo: MC2(SW) Justin Wolpert)

SASEBO, Japan (WVEC) -- The USS Wasp (LHD1) arrived in Sasebo, Japan on Sunday after traveling more than 20,000 miles from Norfolk.

The ship left Norfolk on August 30, 2017.

While the ship made its way to Japan, the amphibious assault ship was diverted to help victims of Hurricane Irma in the Virgin Islands and Dominica. The ship also provided assistance to Puerto Rico after Category 5 Hurricane Maria devastated the area.

READ MORE: USS Wasp and Kearsarge help with relief efforts in the Virgin Islands

The USS Wasp has undergone significant upgrades to be able to land and launch the U.S. Marine Corp's F-35B Join Strike Fighter. It will replace USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship in 7th fleet, a news release from the Navy stated.

The release also said, "The force structure change has been long-planned as part of a Department of Defense effort to position the most advanced and capable assets forward in support of partners and allies."

SEE ALSO: After a brief delay, USS Wasp deploys for Japan

© 2018 WVEC-TV