USS Wasp arrives in Japan after traveling over 20K miles from Norfolk

SASEBO, Japan (WVEC) -- The USS Wasp (LHD1) arrived in Sasebo, Japan on Sunday after traveling more than 20,000 miles from Norfolk.
The ship left Norfolk on August 30, 2017.
While the ship made its way to Japan, the amphibious assault ship was diverted to help victims of Hurricane Irma in the Virgin Islands and Dominica. The ship also provided assistance to Puerto Rico after Category 5 Hurricane Maria devastated the area.
READ MORE: USS Wasp and Kearsarge help with relief efforts in the Virgin Islands
The USS Wasp has undergone significant upgrades to be able to land and launch the U.S. Marine Corp's F-35B Join Strike Fighter. It will replace USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship in 7th fleet, a news release from the Navy stated.
The release also said, "The force structure change has been long-planned as part of a Department of Defense effort to position the most advanced and capable assets forward in support of partners and allies."
SEE ALSO: After a brief delay, USS Wasp deploys for Japan
© 2018 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs