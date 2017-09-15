UVA announces James E. Ryan as its ninth president

(Photo: UVA)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET)-- The University of Virginia's Board of Visitors unanimously selected James E. Ryan as the ninth president of the school Friday.

According to UVA, Friday's vote was a culmination of an extended search process that launched in January with the formation of the Special Committee on the Nomination of a President. The committee, made up of 22 members, conducted nearly 50 outreach sessions throughout the nomination and review process.

William Goodwin, former UVA rector and co-chair of the presidential search committee says Ryan "deadly impressed committee members," with his depth of experience, insight, and clear commitment to the mission of higher education.

The University says Ryan earned his law degree from the University and previously served on the School of Law faculty. He also served as dean of the Harvard Graduate School of Education and the Charles William Eliot Professor of Education.

In 2011, the U.S. Secretary of Education appointed Ryan to the Department of Education Equity and Excellence Commission.

Ryan says of UVA, "it is a public institution in its truest sense, educating citizen leaders in service to our democracy, and improving the lives of people everywhere. I’m thrilled to be a part of it again.”

Ryan will succeed Teresa A. Sullivan who became UVA's first woman president in 2010.

