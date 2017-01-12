Va. Beach City Council to discuss new plans for Atlantic Ave.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) -- “This is the place to be.”

That’s the attitude from Terry Phillips ever since moving to Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront. But, it’s an attitude that’s recently been tested.

“But now with this potential road closing, it’s going to be nightmare,” Phillips said.

Due to the Cavalier Hotel and other properties expanding, Atlantic Avenue could dead-end.

A cul-de-sac would open up and drivers would use 40th St. from Pacific to get to Atlantic.

City officials said about 16 on-street parking spaces would be gone, but said a traffic study revealed the road project would create green space and improve traffic flow.

It’s a project that Phillips and 20-year resident Megan Stufflebeem thinks it would just add to problems.

“There’s not a lot of parking, it takes a lot to get across the street already,” said Phillips.

“I understand [the city] is talking about adding traffic lights and what not, but I think our tax dollars will be better spent elsewhere.”

Meanwhile online, a petition on petition.org is circulating against the $2 million road work.

In all, more than 700 people have signed and counting.

It’s meant to get attention of city officials at public meetings like one that’s being held Thursday night.

City spokesperson, Julie Hill, told 13News Now the investment in the project will pay off for the city.

The proposal still needs to go before the city council for a final vote. That is after a “public comment” opportunity in front of the council, according to Hill.

