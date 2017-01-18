Va. Beach Firefighters training change may affect residents

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) – Virginia Beach Fire Department is changing the way it trains its new EMT’s.

For the past several years the fire department trained its recruits to the advanced EMT level, but starting next Thursday training will be at the basic level.

Virginia Beach Professional Firefighters President William Bailey is upset. He says the new level of service will affect the people of Virginia Beach.

"We are proud of what we do, we save lives and we make a difference and our guys want to remain at that," said Bailey.

District Chief Dennis Keanne says the certifications changed over the years and now basic EMT's can do much more.

Keanne explained, “They can now deliver medical or prescriptions to the patient, use a breathing treatment, they can also deliver Narcan."

Chief Keanne says after the EMT's spend about a year on the street and are used to the job, they can choose if they want to peruse more training and the department will pay for it. He believes the change will help EMT’s get better acquainted with the job, before getting more certifications.

"I believe giving the full due and allowing it to process, we will see some strengths at the end," said Keanne.

Bailey hopes the level of care doesn’t change with the decreased certification.

