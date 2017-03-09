iFLY Va. Beach to host indoor skydiving competition

Joe Flies at I-Fly (Photo: Joe Flanagan Thirteen News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- iFLY announced Thursday that they will be holding the first US National IBA Indoor Skydiving Competition in the United States.

The competition will begin at 8 a.m. April 22 and run until 1 p.m. April 23.

Over 120 competitors will travel to Virginia Beach from all over the world.

The competition will be held as a qualifier for US teams to hopefully compete in the 2nd Federation Aeronautique Internationale, known as The World Air Sports Federation, World Championships of Indoor Skydiving. That competition will be held at Skyventure Montreal in October.

Teams of all skill levels are eligible to compete. Multiple classes will be offered in different disciplines.

An awards ceremony will be held after the competition. Those who wish to attend to watch will be served on a first come first served basis. The event is free and open to the public.

"Hosting this international event is significant for iFLY Va. Beach, the city, the region, and the sport of indoor skydiving." said Robert Pizzini, iFLY Va. Beach CEO. "Hotel rooms are already filling up and the competitors are excited to visit our city. The biggest names in the sport will be here."

iFLY Virginia Beach uses four powerful 350 horse-powered fans to create wind speeds up to 160 mph, inside a glass flight chamber that is 52 feet tall, and 14 feet wide.

For more information, contact Program and Event Manager Kristina Reeves at Kristina@iflyvabeach.com.

