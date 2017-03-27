Man who lit hamster on fire charged, fined $250

(Photo: KVUE)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) – A man accused of setting a hamster on fire back in July faced a judge, Monday morning.

19-year-old Anthony DeAngelo was charged with animal cruelty and has to pay a $250 dollar fine.

When asked about the incident DeAngelo said, "Get the microphone out of my face. Don't you guys have better things to do?"

A witness, who went to high school with DeAngelo said she saw him light the hamster on fire through the app Snapchat. It was posted on his friend’s story. She immediately turned it into authorities.

"It was on social media, yes. It was on a limited on a time frame social media. We would have had no knowledge prior to letting us know what happened," said Animal Control Supervisor Rebecca Franklin.



DeAngelo's friend Rayshawn Steverson was also facing an animal cruelty charge, but it was dropped, when the Commonwealth's Attorney couldn't prove that Steverson took part in the crime.

The defense said the reason DeAngelo did it, was to put the animal out of its misery after a pet snake bit it, but didn't eat it for dinner.

After minutes of talking to DeAngelo, he said, "It was a horrible decision and I’m going to move forward with my life."

The prosecutor wanted to see DeAngelo spend some time in jail, and she also wanted him banned from owning companion animals in the future. The judge denied both.



© 2017 WVEC-TV