Va. Beach man mixed chemicals causing explosion, sent to hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A chemical explosion sent one man to the hospital, and hazmat crews are investigating Thursday morning.

Dispatch received reports of a pressure washer explosion, and injuries around 7:00 a.m. at 2744 Dam Neck Road.

When crews arrived no one was there, but a locked storage unit with the smell of chlorine coming from inside.

After further investigation, officials learned a man mixed chlorine bleach with nitric acid, common in cleaners, which caused an explosion.

The man suffered injuries to his right hand and arm and drove himself to the hospital, but locked the storage unit before leaving.

Hazmat was able to open the storage unit to further investigate.

No further information was released.

