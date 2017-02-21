Va. Beach Mayor Will Sessoms to recommend disparity study

Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) – Mayor Will Sessoms said he will make a recommendation to move forward with a full disparity study after backlash from community leaders.



Former State Senate candidate Gary McCollum and leaders of the Interdenominational Ministers Conference are organizing a march at the Oceanfront as a call to end an alleged culture of cronyism and discrimination against women and minority business owners in Virginia Beach.



“We know that there's not a level playing field. There are certain people who are politically connected who get deals and get things that frankly everyone else doesn't,” McCollum said.

“This is a conversation that has been going on in a lot of communities-- and not just the African American community-- for decades,” Reverend James Allen said.

The issue became a hot topic after NFL great Bruce Smith called out the City and urged the mayor to conduct a racial disparity study. The City eventually decided to move forward with a shorter version of a disparity study, broken down in two phases. Community leaders still weren’t pleased.



“If I went to a doctor and the doctor said, ‘Well, I’m just going to give you a partial exam,’ that would be malpractice. And we see the same thing going on now with the mayor and city council,” McCollum said.



Tuesday, Sessoms told 13News Now he will support a full study by adding a third phase.



“Candidly, I've been one that has not supported a full study because I really believe the city of Virginia Beach has been doing the right thing. I think we acknowledged we have an issue and we've been dealing with it and our numbers have continued to get better. I believe the perception is that we’re not doing a good enough job, as such I will recommend to council with the backing of staff that we move forward with a full disparity study,” he said.



City staff provided 13News Now with a breakdown of the city of Portsmouth’s disparity study in 2015—one that could be adapted to Virginia Beach:



Phase 1.

Provides a review of the City’s policies, procedures, M/WBE programs, and race and gender neutral efforts. Review of City’s aspirational goal and recommendations for future goals and additional programs based on results from disparity studies conducted in other municipalities within the region. Presents the methodology used to determine the City’s relevant market area and statistical analysis of vendor utilization by the City for procurement of contracting, and services.

Phase 2.

Provides a discussion of the availability of firms and the levels of disparity for vendors as well as a review of the multivariate analysis for the City.

Phase 3.

Provides an analysis of the presence of disparity in the private sector and its effect on the ability of firms to win procurement contracts from the City. Presents an analysis of anecdotal data collected from the survey of business owners, personal interviews, focus groups, and public hearings. A summary of the findings based upon the analysis presented in previous phases.

The City estimates the entire study could take about two years and could cost $500,000-$750,000—half of which community leaders have agreed to pay for.



Sessoms told 13News Now not all minority business owners are unhappy with the way the City conducts business. An African American businessman recently sent him an article from Black Enterprise Magazine, which places the City on a list of the top 10 cities for black-owned small businesses.



“I would say that not everyone necessarily agrees even in the African American community that this (disparity study) is required. However I am accepting that I believe the majority perceives it should be done, and as such I will support it,” Sessoms said.



Even with the mayor in support of a full study, McCollum says he's still wary-- he's calling on everyone to join the Faith, Freedom and Justice March as a call to level the playing field in Virginia Beach.

“This is not a black and white issue. It's a right and wrong issue,” he said.

The march will take place on Saturday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m. It will start at the Rudee Loop and end at the Cavalier Hotel.

