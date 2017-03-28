Va. Beach proposes new city budget, comes with increases

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- With a nearly $2 billion budget for next fiscal year, Virginia Beach is looking to hit a few hot button issues with its money.

Just months after horrific flooding from Hurricane Matthew, the city manager addressed stormwater projects at Tuesday's meeting.

"We are going to address public enemy number one and try to move forward with an aggressive program. We have to hire man power. We have to hire consultants. We have to do modeling. We have to bring construction companies in," said City Manager Dave Hansen.

This would be an effort to modify stormwater pumps and drainage, especially in areas hit by Matthew. But, this would be one of two increases in the budget proposal.



Tax payers will see a 2.5 cent stormwater fee increase, which comes out to about $9.12 per year. This would be part of a 15-year, 300 million dollar project.

City Manager Dave Hansen also proposed a 1.25 cent real estate tax increase to fund all-day kindergarten, over a two year phase-in period. That would help with $6.75 million, toward the $14 million it'd cost to get it started.



That means an average household's real estate tax will go up by about $90 next fiscal year.

"The council has to decide how they want to pursue it, if they even want to support all day kindergarten. With a 6-5 vote, it wasn't exactly a mandate," said Hansen.

The budget also dealt with light rail money. Under the proposal, there's $30 million left after the Tide extension was rejected. About $25 million of that will go to paying back the state and federal government, while some will hopefully go towards government projects.

That figure is around $2.3 million.

In the meeting, city leaders say city employees will see a 2 percent raise in this budget. Along with that, Virginia Beach will be able to hire more police officers, paramedics, and other public safety positions.



City council will vote on the budget in May.

