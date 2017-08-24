10-year-old boy allegedly forced to kneel on sharp objects, burn hands

Couple charged with child abuse. Courtesy: Prince William County police

A Prince William County man and woman were charged with felony child abuse after a 10-year-old in their care appeared on a neighbor's doorstep asking for food. He had injuries to his body and dirty clothes.

Walter Enrique Flores-Chiquillo, 35, of the 12800 block of Lemaster Dr. in Nokesville, Va., and Barbara Margarita Ramirez del Cid, 28, of the same address were arrested and charged on Aug. 23.

According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the 12700 block of Aden Road in Nokesville to investigate a found child on Aug. 22 at 3:39 p.m.

A 10-year-old boy knocked on the front door of the caller's home and asked for food. The child appeared to be suffering from injuries to his body -- his clothes were in disrepair.

Officers said the child walked away from a home on LeMaster Drive. When police investigated, they said Flores-Chiquillo and Ramirez del Cid were responsible for the child.

According to police, the couple allegedly forced the boy to kneel on sharp objects for extended periods of time and burn his hands on a hot stove as a form of punishment.

A search warrant was issued for the home, where police took evidence of the alleged abuse.

The child was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The couple is being held without bond and more charges are pending.

