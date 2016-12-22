Va. State Police investigate fatal crash in York Co.

YORK CO., Va. (WVEC) -- State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on Hampton Highway at Long Green Rd. just before 5 p.m.

The right northbound lane of Hampton Highway was blocked while crews investigated.

At least one person died in the crash. Troopers have not released any information on how many people were injured.

There is no word on whether speed or alcohol were a factor at this time.