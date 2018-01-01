Vance Joseph keeps Broncos head coach job

Denver Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis, Vance Joseph and General Manager John Elway pose for the media during a press conference to introduce Vance Joseph as the new head coach on January 12, 2017. (Photo: Matthew Stockman, 2017 Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD - Broncos general manager John Elway informed Vance Joseph on Monday morning the head coach will be retained for a second season.

9News was the first to report Joseph's return.

Joseph’s future had been shaky after the Broncos finished with a 5-11 record that was the team’s first losing season since 2010. On Sunday morning, ESPN reported Joseph was “facing increasingly long odds to return.’’

However, 9News countered the report Sunday evening by stating Elway was going to sleep on his decision and “don’t be surprised if Joseph returns for his second season.’’

Elway has decided to retain Joseph for a second season with plans to upgrade the quarterback position.

“Vance and I had a great talk this morning about our plan to attack this offseason and get better as a team,’’ Elway stated by Twitter. “We believe in Vance as our head coach. Together, we’ll put in the work to improve in all areas and win in 2019.’’

© 2018 KUSA-TV