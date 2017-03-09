VDOT Hampton Roads overspent snow removal budget by $1 million

snow_nn_snow removal.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va (WVEC) -- VDOT’s Hampton Roads District has overspent its snow removal budget for six out of the seven past years, according to data.

This year, the district has already surpassed its budget by more than $1 million.

Paula Miller, VDOT Spokesperson, said the January snow storm was the main reason for the overage.

"It did tap our snow removal budget for the year, but the overall state budget is in very good shape and in fact there are $30 million in reserve," said Miller.

In the past, VDOT has under estimated its budget by millions in some cases. In 2014 and 2015, the district went nearly $10 million over.

Miller said VDOT goes by a formula to determine budget allocations each year.

"The snow removal monies are distributed based on the number of events and the average number of costs from the previous years," said Miller.



But 13News Now asked about 2015 when the budget went down from the previous year.



"You never know what Mother Nature's going to do, so the number of events and the size of events shift from year to year and I think that's what you'll see in the numbers," Miller explained.



Miller said the district has options when seeking additional funds. It can take from the state reserves or from the district’s maintenance budget.



In ’14 and ’15, the district did the latter and road work projects were delayed as well as some mowing operations.



Regardless, Miller said VDOT does not plan to change procedures or budget structure.



"We will not compromise when it comes to clearing roads and safety. It is our number one priority,” said Miller.



See the budget breakdown, below:



Budgeted -> Expenditures



'13: $4,191,000 --> $4,217,000

'14: $5,270,300 --> $16,391,000

'15: $4,212,000 --> $13,965,000

'16: $3,869,000 --> $8,615,000

'17: $6,233,000 --> $7,320,000

© 2017 WVEC-TV