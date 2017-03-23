'Very dehydrated' seal rescued in Sandbridge

(Photo: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center Facebook page)

SANDBRIDGE, Va. (WVEC) -- A team from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center rescued a very dehydrated seal that was found stranded on the beach, Tuesday.

People on the beach found the seal and alerted the center right away.

When the Stranding Response Program arrived they determined that the seal was in need of emergency help, as it was very dehydrated. The team administered veterinary treatment throughout the night and was able to stabilize the animal.

The seal was taken to the National Aquarium Animal Rescue on its way to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in New Jersey.

