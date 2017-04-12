Victim: Suspect fired at car waiting at stop sign

Police lights.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person's car struck by bullets Wednesday.

The shooting occurred near Hoffler Street and Parkview Drive just before 4:30 p.m.

According to the victim, a gold sedan was traveling on Parkview Drive, when a black man leaned out the car and fired four gunshots at a gold mustang, which was stopped at a stop sign on Hoffler Street.

One of those gunshots struck the car belonging to the person who reported the crime.

The suspect, and the driver of the gold mustang drove off before police arrived.

If you have any information, call the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

© 2017 WVEC-TV