Victim of fatal Southampton Co. crash identified

Double fatal accident in Southampton County (Photo: Virginia State Police)

FRANKLIN, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police have identified one victim of a fatal crash that happened on the morning of March 15.

The accident happened on US-258, near S. Quay Road (Route 189).

A 2006 Ford F-350 ran off the roadway and into the trees, before catching on fire. Two people died.

Dana Maurice Watford, 47, has been identified as one of the burned victims in the crash. Investigators are still working to learn the identity of the other victim.

64-year-old John Futrell was also in the truck. He suffered serious injuries, and was taken to VCU hospital in Richmond.

