Video footage shows what led up to a double shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Video footage of a double shooting has been released.

The video caught a shooting that took the lives of Cadre Gray and Quinton Kelly. Both victims were found inside a van on Wickham Ave. in January 2016.

A private investigator was in the area, doing surveillance on an unrelated case, when he caught the crime on video.

In the investigator's footage, you can see what police have called a robbery in progress. A few minutes later, one of the suspects runs away. The other suspect, later identified as Laratio Dantzler, leans into the van and opens fire. He then also runs away.

"I hear a gun shot, I hear a gun shot," said a neighbor who called 911. "Oh my God, they shot them in the truck."

Police body camera footage shows what happened as soon as the police arrived on scene. An officer jumped from their patrol car and began chasing one of the suspects.

The officer ended up shooting Dantzler and taking him into custody. He was later sentenced to life in prison.

The other suspect, Stephen Hayes, has been charged with robbery. His trial is set for April.

