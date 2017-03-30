Close VIDEO: Interstate 85 collapses in massive fire in Atlanta Interstate 85 collapses under fire on March 30, 2017. WXIA 7:23 PM. EDT March 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST ATLANTA -- A portion of Interstate 85 has collapsed as a massive fire raged on Thursday evening. The fire is near the Buford-Spring Connector. Click here for live coverage.PHOTOS: Fire burning under Atlanta Interstate © 2017 WXIA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News Woman's death leads to investigation WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome Church bus crash kills 13 people NC woman forced to pay over Facebook comment Family fights for sick boy Agreement reached to repeal HB2 Suffolk Bus Drivers Plan Sick Out Charges dropped against two people N.C. Senate Votes to Repeal House Bill 2 More Stories Several Suffolk school bus routes canceled Friday Mar 29, 2017, 10:41 p.m. North Carolina governor signs 'bathroom law' repeal Mar 30, 2017, 4:20 p.m. NC's General Assembly passes HB2 repeal bill, heads… Mar 30, 2017, 11:53 a.m.
