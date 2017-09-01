VIDEO: Suspect steals cash, cigarettes from convenience store at gunpoint

Three Giants store robbery Aug. 31 2017 (Photo: City of Newport News)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a convenience store was robbed Thursday night.

The robbery happened at the Three Giant Convenient Store on J Clyde Morris Blvd. just before 9:15 p.m.

Employees told police that a black man wearing a blue bandanna with white trim around his face walked into the store and demanded the cash from the register and cigarettes at gunpoint.

The clerk gave the suspect what he asked for and the suspect ran away.

No one was injured.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

