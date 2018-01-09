Virginia Aquarium offers locals 50 percent off in January

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- If you want to visit the Virginia Aquarium, January is the month to do it!
The Aquarium is offering a 'Locals Only' special. From now until the 31st, Hampton Roads residents will get half-off admission.
All guests have to do is show proof of your address. That can be done with a valid Hampton Roads license, or a photo ID with a matching current utility bill.
The aquarium is open every day from nine until five.
