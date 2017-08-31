Virginia Beach black tie event honors 7 local cancer survivors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Ernest Smith presents the black tie event 'You are Not Alone Cancer Gala.'

On September 9, Paula Allen Beckett and Wil Strayhorn will host the fashion showcase which honors seven local cancer survivors.

From 3 to 7 p.m. at The Phoenix in Virginia Beach guests can enjoy live music, a fashion show, and a special song written and produced by Grammy award winner Juanita Wynn.

General admission tickets are $30 while VIP tickets are $50.

