Va. Beach mother outraged after son is brutally attacked and security cameras capture nothing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Maria Carver starting crying when she walked 13News Now through the area where her son was brutally attacked. On January 22, 2017 around 2 a.m. her son Chris Carver, was hit in the head from behind and knocked out cold.

Chris Carver was walking to his car with his girlfriend after work when he was hit from behind.

The attack happened at parking lot at 19th Street and Pacific Avenue in Virginia Beach.

“It happened from the front of the parking lot and I was like ok there's always cameras there, we will be good I'm not worried about whoever it was got away,” said Carver.

But what Maria Carver told 13News Now the police told cameras in the parking lot didn’t capture the attack.

“The frustrating thing was realizing and finding out that there was no surveillance video here in the 19th street parking lot. Police department here at the 2nd Precinct when we requested about reviewing the footage, they said that they didn’t have it here in the parking lot and that in off season the cameras are typically not on. The cameras are only on in the parking lot when fees are being collected,” said Carver.

A city spokesperson Julie Hill, told 13News Now the cameras in the 19th street parking lot are on year round and monitored by police. Below is their statement:

“All of the cameras are operational year-round and I am not sure how it is she received information to the contrary. There are a couple of cameras that monitor parking operations (fixed on the booth) and the footage is available to police to review as part of any investigation. In addition, there are cameras the Virginia Beach Police Department monitors that are placed in a number of locations to monitor all activity. While there is one camera that can capture the 19th street parking lot, it is not fixed in one position; camera operators can and do move the positioning of the cameras throughout the oceanfront based on calls for service and input from officers to direct resources to assist officers in the area. If they happen to see something going on they notify dispatchers/officers in the area."

Carver started an online petition to raise awareness about the security camera issue. She hopes something will change so that no one has to go through what she did.

“All you want is answers all you want is to have that crimes or the assailants punished and the crime solved. But now you're dealing with mixed messages from the police department and The City,” said Carver.

