Virginia Beach parents concerned about temporary elementary school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Some Virginia Beach parents are not excited for their children to spend the next two years in portable classrooms.

Plans to tear down and rebuild the Thoroughgood Elementary School have parents on edge.

Students from Thoroughgood Elementary would be moved to portable classrooms behind Hermitage Elementary School, just down the street.

Concerns are specifically about safety, security, and the busy intersection their children will be near.

Chief Operations Officer, Dale Holt, of the Virginia Beach Public Schools said he hears parents concerns and is doing the best he can to ease their minds.

"We plan add two additional security assistants," Holt said. "We also plan to add a custodial staff there as well."

Hundreds have already signed a petition to prevent the move.

