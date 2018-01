Crime scene (Photo: AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon.

Someone has been wounded near the 1400 block of Gate Tree Court. According to dispatch, they received a call about the incident around 5 p.m.

No additional information is available at this time. Stick with 13News Now for updates on this developing story.

© 2018 WVEC-TV