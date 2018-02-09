Virginia Beach Police search for missing 11-year-old boy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Police are looking for an 11-year-old boy who has not returned home after leaving Brandon Middle School at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

11-year-old Michael Williams left the school, which is located in the 1700 block of Pope Street, on foot.

Michael is 4'11 and 90lbs. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black jacket, green or grey pants, and he was carrying a dark colored book bag.

It is unknown why Michael left the school. Virginia Beach Police are asking anyone who may have seen Michael, or know of his whereabouts to contact Virginia Beach Emergency Communications at (757) 385-5000 or any Missing Persons Detective at (757)385-4101

(Photo: Virginia Beach Police)

© 2018 WVEC-TV