Virginia Beach Police search for missing 11-year-old

Ena Cambria Martin (Photo: City of Virginia Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Ena Cambria Martin was last seen in the 5000 block of Legacy Way just before 3:40 p.m.

Ena is described at 4'5" tall. She weighs around 62 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey pants, a striped white and grey top, a teal hoodie with sequence star design, and brown boots.

Ena was carrying two book bags, one that is white and teal and another with a Disney design.

If you know where Ena may be, please call the Virginia BEach Police Dept. at (757) 385-5000

