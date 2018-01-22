Virginia Beach police search for missing, endangered man

42-year-old Jason "Andy" Daniels

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach police are searching for Jason 'Andy' Daniels, he is missing and believed to be endangered.

The 42-year-old was last seen on Sunday at 9:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of Fitztown Road.

Daniels indicated to others that he may be a harm to himself. He is 5'7" tall ,180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a button up shirt, blue jeans, work boots, and a baseball cap.

If anyone has seen, or heard from Andy, please contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at (757) 385-5000.

© 2018 WVEC-TV