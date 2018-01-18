Virginia Beach Public School leader uses YouTube for transparency

(Photo: John Foxx, This content is subject to copyright.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) - The Superintendent with Virginia Beach Public Schools is trying to be as transparent as possible when it comes to making decisions on delays and closings.

On Wednesday, Dr. Aaron Spence stood out in the cold to film a video to show parents what conditions look like.

The video was viewed almost 12,000 times.

"I happened to get to a spot and thought wow if people could just see this they would really understand why we have to make this decision," explained Dr. Spence.

He said the video was to show parents how he decides whether to call a two-hour delay or cancellation.

He said his goal is to make sure everyone is safe while getting to and from school.

"We obviously have our busses but we also have parents who drive children around. We have a lot of teenage drivers and we need to make sure not only the main roads but our neighborhoods are safe and our school parking lots are clear," Dr.Spence explained.

