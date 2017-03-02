Virginia Beach School Board to vote on full-day kindergarten expansion

Storytime at Nursery (Photo: DGLimages, Graham Oliver)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) – The Virginia Beach School Board will vote next week on a budget resolution to ask City Council for millions of dollars to expand its full-day kindergarten program.

Virginia Beach is only one of three school divisions in the entire state without a universal full-day kindergarten program. Superintendent Aaron Spence said the expansion is long overdue.

At a workshop meeting Tuesday, two school board members said they don’t support the program because of the tax burden on citizens.

“Too many people in our community have not seen pay raises themselves, and I absolutely cannot ask them to pay more in taxes,” Vicky Manning said.

VBCPS currently has 12 schools with full-day kindergarten. The school division wants to expand that to 53 schools by the 2021-2022 school year. It will cost about $12.8 million to implement.

“I’d rather pay more taxes on that than light rail. There are single mothers who need to work and they really need the daycare assistance. It’s hard to find that nowadays, especially when you’re on a budget,” parent Christi Espinoza said.

Former teacher Dana Clark isn't sure that all kindergartners are ready to take on a full day, which is why she's happy the school division wants to take a phased approach.



“I don’t know how advantageous it would be for every little one to be in school for an entire day. I’m hoping it will be done in very small steps to get the families more accustomed to it,” she said.

Although Clark is for the expansion of full-day kindergarten, she thinks the more pressing need is the reduction of classroom size.

“A woman I know at VB middle has 35 8th graders in an English class—and she has no teacher’s assistant. That is a large number of large kids to try to teach English to. I think we need to reduce class sizes first--even going without small pay raises. Reduce our numbers so we can absolutely individualize for each child,” she said.

Dr. Spence expressed at the workshop that while there are other unmet needs, the full-day kindergarten expansion is one that’s been sitting idle for over a decade, and the time to act is now.

The School Board will vote on March 7 to ask City Council for more than $6 million to begin implementation next year.

