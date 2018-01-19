Virginia bills offer fee break to public-use airports

norfolk airport.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Norfolk International Airport officials and city leaders are at odds over two bills before the Virginia General Assembly that would save the airport $250,000 - stripping 1.5 percent of funding from the city's stormwater program.



The Virginian-Pilot reports the bills would give public-use airports a break on stormwater fees. The House version of the bill would grant localities the ability to provide waivers for full-service fee exemptions to airport runways and taxiways, while the Senate version would grant a partial exemption to both.



Norfolk International Airport executive director Robert Bowen says the savings would essentially get passed-on to airlines and make Virginia's airports more attractive.



But Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander said in a letter that the bills shift an airport's stormwater runoff responsibility to other community property members.



© 2018 Associated Press