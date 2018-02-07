Virginia governor, Model General Assembly youth governor, both from Eastern Shore

(Photo: Delmarvanow.com)

(Delmarvanow.com) -- For the first time in history, both the Virginia governor and the Model General Assembly youth governor are from the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

Broadwater Academy senior Anna Sexauer was elected youth governor last March for the 2018 Model General Assembly.

At the YMCA’s annual Advocacy Day in January, Sexauer met with Gov. Ralph Northam to discuss the responsibilities of the position, issues of importance, and future goals. She also met briefly with Sen. Lynnwood Lewis and Del. Rob Bloxom to share her legislative agenda.

Sexauer and the other five elected MGA officers also were introduced in the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, on the Senate floor, noted that for the first time in history, both Gov. Northam and Youth Governor Sexauer are from the Eastern Shore.

“Through my position as youth governor, I’ve been given countless opportunities to not only meet with elected officials, but also to express my opinions and help shape the legislation for our conference,” said Sexuaer. “My love for politics has grown from my experiences at Model General Assembly, shaping my plans for college and hopes for the future.”



Sexauer has been accepted to the University of Virginia in the early action process and is still waiting to hear from other colleges to which she applied.

Youth Governor staff member Palmer Smith also met with legislators and staffers, including Gov. Northam's chief of staff, Clark Mercer. Smith has been accepted early decision to the Honors College at Virginia Tech.

Several MGA elected officers have hailed from Broadwater Academy in recent years, including Zach Lingle, attorney general for the 2017 session; Frank Long, house speaker for the 2015 session; and Steven Yeung, youth governor for the 2012 session.

