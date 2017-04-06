Virginia lawmakers discuss marijuana decriminalization

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Lawmakers are one step closer to decriminalizing marijuana in the Commonwealth.
A state commission decided to study it during a session on Wednesday. The General Assembly is considering changing the punishment for small amounts of marijuana, from a criminal misdemeanor to a civil penalty.
The discussion started after Norfolk Councilman Paul Riddick called for a decriminalization study at a meeting back in August.
Legislation to decriminalize marijuana have failed in past legislative sessions.
Candidates running for governor this year in both parties have called for decriminalizing the drug.
A recent Christopher Newport University poll found 76 percent of Virginians support decriminalization.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
