Virginia lawmakers discuss marijuana decriminalization

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Lawmakers are one step closer to decriminalizing marijuana in the Commonwealth.

A state commission decided to study it during a session on Wednesday. The General Assembly is considering changing the punishment for small amounts of marijuana, from a criminal misdemeanor to a civil penalty.

The discussion started after Norfolk Councilman Paul Riddick called for a decriminalization study at a meeting back in August.

Legislation to decriminalize marijuana have failed in past legislative sessions.

Candidates running for governor this year in both parties have called for decriminalizing the drug.

A recent Christopher Newport University poll found 76 percent of Virginians support decriminalization.

