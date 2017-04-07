Virginia lawmakers weigh in on U.S. air strikes against Syria

(Photo: U.S. Navy / Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC) -- A Syrian official said that eight civilians were killed, and the U.S. military said Syrian aircraft and support infrastructure had been "severely damaged or destroyed," following President Donald Trump's decision to launch 59 Tomahawk Cruise missiles.

The missiles were launched from the formerly Norfolk based Navy destroyers USS Ross, and USS Porter, in retaliation for Syria's use of chemical weapons against its own citizens earlier this week.

Old Dominion University International Studies Adjunct Professor J.R. Reiling questions how effective the strikes actually were.

"He hit one airfield, blew up a few things, killed a few people, I think," he said. "Hopefully what the administration is working on now is trying to address the question that always bedevils us in the Middle East: What then? "

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine questions if the strikes were even legal.

"Missile strikes are an act of war," he said. "Without a vote of Congress, it's unlawful. The constitution requires that the President gets an authorization from Congress prior to commencing military action."

Other members of the Hampton Roads delegation also weighed in.

Senator Mark Warner said:

“Last night, the Director of National Intelligence briefed me on the Administration's strikes in Syria. Assad's use of chemical weapons to slaughter civilians was a heinous crime as well as a violation of international norms and Syria's commitments to give up chemical weapons. It could not go unpunished. I am hopeful these strikes will convince the Assad regime that such actions should never be repeated. “I have requested information from the Administration about their plans, including any additional action in response to the use of chemical weapons. President Trump has said repeatedly that his objective in Syria is to defeat ISIS. Last night's strike was aimed at a different objective. ​President Trump needs to articulate a coherent strategy for dealing with this complex conflict, because the consequences of a misstep are grave.”

Third District Congressman Bobby Scott said:

“I am deeply disturbed by the Assad regime’s continued use of chemical weapons against innocent Syrian civilians. This and the many other crimes against humanity committed by the Assad regime must be addressed by the entire international community. “The missile strikes launched by President Trump last night appear to be a proportional and justified response to these latest atrocities. However, the President must present a comprehensive plan to Congress and the American people on how his Administration intends to address this situation, ensure that the United Nations and our allies in the Middle East will participate in this effort, and how these strikes fit into that strategy. If the President intends to commit our military to a sustained and prolonged military intervention in Syria, he must seek a new Authorization of Use of Military Force from Congress. This will allow Congress to exercise its constitutional prerogative to assess the current situation, review all the facts, debate the issue, and then vote on whether or not to authorize American military action. “Finally, I again call on the President to reconsider his Administration’s ongoing efforts to suspend the entry of refugees fleeing Syria. The United States has a moral obligation to step up and help innocent men, women and children fleeing unimaginable violence and terror. “It is my hope that the President will work with Congress in order to develop a comprehensive plan of action that will keep our nation safe, better engage our allies in this effort, address this humanitarian crisis, and ideally keep our men and women in uniform from another protracted military intervention in the Middle East.”

Second District Congressman Scott Taylor said:

"President Trump has taken decisive action against the use of chemical weapons and human rights atrocities committed in Syria. The element of surprise is a powerful tool. Despite the predictable short term Russian reaction of strikes on their client-state, which arguably is not a nation state, the message could not be delivered more clearly that this barbarous behavior will not be tolerated by the world. The world, as signed by the vast majority of nation states in the chemical weapons convention, will not stand by idly and watch innocent children and civilians be subjected to the use of deadly chemical weapons.

"That being stated, this is the second administration operating off a third administration’s 16-year-old use of military force authorization. This is unacceptable. Congress must act, and we must debate this as soon as possible, with information, intelligence, goals, and vision from the executive branch. We must stand against this kind of injustice and lead the world to do the same."

And, First District Congressman Rob Witman said:

“Last evening, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk missiles from two United States Navy ships, striking Al Shayrat airfield in Syria. This airfield was used as the staging point for Tuesday's horrific chemical weapons attack perpetrated by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. I believe this Tomahawk strike sends a clear message to Syria’s dictator: Under this administration, the United States of America will not tolerate the use of chemical weapons. “I've long advocated for the need to develop a more comprehensive strategy in Syria with clearly-articulated goals, benchmarks for success, and an endgame in mind. I will continue to work with my colleagues and the administration to ensure any future action is part of a comprehensive strategy that pursues the best interests of the United States, our allies, and the region as a whole. The best way for Congress to do that moving forward is to debate and pass a new Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) for Syria.”

