Virginia leaders react to Immigration Executive Order

VIRGINIA (WVEC) -- All weekend Virginia leaders have been reacting to President Donald Trump's executive order. Senators Tim Kaine Mark Warner have denounced the ban.

This afternoon 13News Now received statements from Republican Congressman Scott Taylor, Republican Congressman Rob Wittman, Democrat Congressman A. Donald McEachin and Democrat Congressman Bobby Scott in response to the Immigration Executive Order.

Taylor Statement on Recent Executive Order Regarding Refugee Resettlement:

"I believe in the promise that is America and in the Constitution I defended and continue to defend.

A ban on Muslims is unconstitutional. Having spent years across the Middle East, and literally

having my life in Muslim hands numerous times, I know that religion alone is not the sole test of

an individual’s character.

The President's executive order does not ban Muslims; simply read the text. The previous

administration grew exponentially and expedited refugee programs, failed to work at the root

cause, and made America less safe. Millions of Americans became uneasy and frightened with

their policies. While I do not agree with some of the rhetoric, taking a pause, figuring out if we are properly vetting people, and making changes if necessary to continue our American principles is prudent and needed. The safety and protection of our citizens must remain our number one priority."

Wittman Statement on Recent Executive Order Regarding Refugee Resettlement:

“The safety and security of Virginians is my greatest concern and top priority. We have

a long history of standing for religious freedom and providing a safe haven for many of

the world's most vulnerable refugees. It’s part of who we are as a nation. However, we

must ensure terrorists aren’t able to exploit refugee resettlement to gain entry to the

U.S."

“We need to be clear about what this executive order says and does and what it does

not. Since its disorderly rollout, we have learned from Homeland Security Secretary

John Kelly that this executive order will not prevent lawful green card holders from

returning to the United States. This is a temporary pause on refugee resettlement from

a select group of war-torn, volatile countries, as first identified by the Obama

Administration, that are known to harbor and export terrorists. During the pause in

refugee resettlement our national security agencies will conduct a review of the vetting

process to ensure that anyone entering the United States does not pose a national

security risk. Once that review is completed and the best, most thorough vetting

process is in place, refugee resettlement may continue."

“Going forward I will continue to advocate for the values that have defined our nation

and protect our homeland.”

McEachin Statement on Recent Executive Order Regarding Refugee Resettlement

"With the issuance of this executive order, President Trump has destroyed his moral authority to

govern. The Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal. Our Constitution says we shall not favor any religion over another. And yet, the president has instituted a religious test for entry into this country."

“Moreover, and every bit as tragic, as the words inscribed on the statue of liberty remind us "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free," this is a country of refugees From the Separatists who landed in Plymouth almost four hundred years ago, through the a kaleidoscope and fabric of immigrants and refugees since then, this country has beem built by hard-working families coming to make a better life."

“Every time we close our doors and rank people by religion or color or country of origin, it ends

tragically, whether it is the genocide of Native Americans, the enslavement of Africans, the internment of Japanese-Americans and the slamming of the doors on European Jews and others who tries to escape the conflagration of the Fuhrer's reign."

“And for those who somehow think our own history and our own sacred documents are insufficient, for those who follow a Judeo-Christian tradition, make no mistake, our shared Bible is very clear on this. Either Leviticus 19:34, reminds us to treat the stranger as the native-born or Genesis 18:1-5 where Abraham, the father of three major religions, runs to greet the stranger and invite him into his tent to share what he has."

“This executive order will continue to separate and destroy working families who call America home. Refugees with no safe haven who seek to find both safety and security here should not have to experience baseless challenges. Individuals who are immigrating to America through the legal process in-place, should not be turned away."

“None of us can and should sit by idly while this anti-American immoral executive order is put into effect. I ask the President to repeal it and I ask my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to use all suasion and legal authority to remove it."

Scott Statement on President Trump’s Immigration and Refugee Executive Order



“President Trump’s immigration executive order runs afoul of American values and our

constitution by essentially creating a religious test for entry into the United States and

denying due process to green card holders who have been unable to reenter the

country. Furthermore, by slamming the door shut to refugees fleeing unimaginable violence

overrunning Syria and Iraq, the President has seriously damaged the moral credibility of the

United States and only bolstered anti-American sentiment that is a key recruitment tool for

terrorist organizations, such as ISIS."

“On its face, the President’s executive order as it pertains to refugees is a solution in search

of a problem. In contrast to refugees entering Europe, refugees who are resettled in the

United States go through a rigorous, multi-agency, multi-step vetting process that can take 18

to 24 months, during which time the refugee seeking resettlement is required to remain in a

refugee camp. The overwhelming majority of those who make it through the process are

women and children, survivors of violence and torture, and those with severe medical

conditions. If the President is concerned with the current process, he should work with

Congress to identify problems and make any needed improvements."

“Finally, I am very proud of the thousands of Americans who swiftly took action by organizing

protests against this executive order at major points of entry and that legal organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, immediately filed challenges to this order. These efforts send a clear message that the President’s actions are contrary to American values."