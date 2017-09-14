Virginia search team rescues elderly woman on St. Thomas

(Photo: National Hurricane Center)

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - A search and rescue team dispatched from Virginia to respond to Hurricane Irma has rescued an elderly woman in the U.S. Virgin Islands.



Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials said Thursday that members of their elite Urban Search and Rescue Team reached the woman Wednesday on the island of St. Thomas, where she was critically ill and trapped in her home.



Team members provided care and helped get her to the hospital.



The 80-member team, also known as Virginia Task Force 1, deployed last week and is now spread across spread out across Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Florida Keys conducting search and rescue operations.

