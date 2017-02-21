Virginia State Police searching for endangered missing teen

Makayla Phyllis Mattei (Photo: Virginia State Police)

PRINCE WILLIAM CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State and local police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday evening.

Makayla Phyllis Mattei was last seen around 8 p.m. in the 2800 block of Banks Court. She was wearing a pink Georgia State sweatshirt, dark colored leggings, and black shoes with pink stripes.

Mattei is described as being 5'4", 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in an afro.

Police believe that Mattei is in danger. She has a serious medical condition and does not have her medication.

If you have seen Mattei, or know where she may be, contact Prince William County Police Department at (703) 792-6500, or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

(© 2017 WVEC)