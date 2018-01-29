Virginia State Trooper hit on I-64; Suspect fled the scene

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia State Trooper was hit by an unknown vehicle while working inside a safety workzone on I-64 Monday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., the trooper was struck on I-64 around mile marker 242. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are trying to track down the vehicle that hit the trooper and fled the scene.

No further information has been released at this time, stick with 13News Now for updates on this developing story.

© 2018 WVEC-TV