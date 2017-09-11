Virginia Task Force 2 Members and Others Remember 9-11

Members of Virginia Task Force 2 and others paused to remember those killed and hurt in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. At an operational brief in San Juan, Puerto Rico Medical Specialist Israel Medina sang the National Anthem to more than 200 members of the US&R system (VA-TF2, VA-TF1, NY-TF1, the Red IST and more). VIDEO: VA-TF 2's Facebook page

WVEC 3:29 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

