Virginia Tech board OKs Roanoke medical campus expansion

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Virginia Tech's board of visitors has approved plans and financing for a $90 million expansion of the university's medical campus in Roanoke.



The Roanoke Times reports the board voted Monday to approve a comprehensive agreement with partner Carilion Clinic to construct the research center and classroom building. A variety of colleges and research institutes from across the university will use it.



The 139,000-square-foot facility will be built on land owned by Carilion. The newspaper reports the project announced last year will be funded with state appropriations, bond money, private gifts and other nonstate support, including money from Carilion.



WSLS-TV reports Virginia Tech and Carilion hope to break ground on the addition in the next few months and have it running in about two years.

