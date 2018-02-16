Virginia Tech says Florida school helped them heal in 2007

(Photo: www.vt.edu)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - The president of Virginia Tech says the Florida high school where a gunman is accused of fatally shooting 17 people helped his university heal after its own deadly campus shooting over a decade ago.



President Timothy Sands tweeted a link Friday to Virginia Tech's condolence archive , which catalogs the items it received after a gunman fatally shot 32 people in 2007. Among them is a handmade book from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.



Sands says, "We will never forget that you helped us to heal."



The shooting at Virginia Tech was, at the time, the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.



Authorities say a 19-year-old who'd been expelled from the Florida school opened fire there Wednesday, killing 17 people and wounding more than a dozen others.



© 2018 Associated Press