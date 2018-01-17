Virginia teen indicted in homicide, shootout with officer

file image (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia grand jury has charged a teen with killing a man and then exchanging gunfire with a police officer.



Richmond police said in a release Tuesday that a grand jury indicted 18-year-old James E. Williams Jr. last week in the Dec. 14 shooting death of 24-year-old Antoine L. Smith Jr. and the shootout with the officer. Williams was wounded in the shootout.



Police say Officer Travis Dooley spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one that had left the scene where Smith was shot, and a short chase ensued. Williams then exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots at Dooley, striking his cruiser. Dooley returned fire, and hit Williams.



Williams is in custody on murder charges in Chesterfield County. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.



© 2018 Associated Press