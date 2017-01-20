Virginia Zoo mourns the loss of beloved White Rhino Alfred

Alfred the White Rhino (Photo: City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A beloved animal at the Virginia Zoo passed away this week. Alfred the White Rhino was 40-years-old.

Alfred was euthanized this week due to age-related issues. He was one of the oldest rhinos held in captivity.

"Alfred's quality of life and welfare have been a top priority of the Zoo's medical team for several months," said Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo Greg Bockheim. "Ultimately, his recent decline in age-related health problems prompted our Animal Care Staff to make the tremendously difficult decision to euthanize him.

Zoo staff have been closely monitoring Alfred's health since October. He was receiving medications to help with osteoarthritis, and undergoing hydrotherapy.

Some of the staff had been taking care of Alfred for more than 15 years, and are grieving the loss of the beloved animal.

"Alfred was an incredible ambassador for White rhinos," said Lisa Thompson, Zoological Manager. "He will be missed greatly by all of us here at the Zoo and in the community."

Alfred lived at the Virginia Zoo for 30 years.

When Alfred was born, there were more than 70,000 African rhinos in existence, that number has dropped down to fewer than 20,000. Some scientist predict that all rhino species may become extinct within the next 20 years.

