Virginia Zoo, YMCA South Hampton Roads introduce new walking program

Mom (Imara), Dad (Billy), baby Joshua and Noelly. (Photo: Virginia Zoo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Zoo and the YMCA of South Hampton Roads have partnered up to present a new walking program called "Zoo Tracks."

The program was created to encourage members and visitors to exercise.

"The Zoo / YMCA walking program is the perfect partnership that provides a variety of fun and engaging walking maps that add to the City of Norfolk's healthy initiative for people of all ages," said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. "The paths in the Zoo are perfect for getting an invigorating breath of fresh air, you may feel like you are on a walking safari."

Six tracks have been configured throughout the zoo. They range from 900 to 2,540 steps. According to the YMCA's staff, approximately 2,100 steps is equal to one mile.

The ideal number of steps per person depends on many different factors, such as age, weight, and activity level. However, 10,000 steps a day would be a good starting goal.

Track maps will be available at the zoo's membership office, or through the Zoo's app.

Walking has many health benefits. It can improve sleep, reduce stress, and decrease hypertension.

Zoo Tracks will begin on April 6, 2017 with a walk around the zoo led by YMCA of South Hampton Roads. The walk will begin at 10 a.m.

A valid YMCA membership card is required.

For more information, visit the zoo's website here.

© 2017 WVEC-TV