WVEC
Close
Closings Alert 6 closing alerts
Weather Alert 32 weather alerts
Close

Virginians likely to pay more in state taxes this year

Associated Press , WVEC 3:47 PM. EST January 17, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The recent federal tax overhaul probably means more state taxes will be paid in Virginia next year - but exactly by whom and how much are still unknown.
    
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne told lawmakers Wednesday that the impact of the federal tax changes is so complicated that the state needs an outside consultant and a couple more months to figure it all out.
    
Layne says the federal changes will impact a number of different state taxes in different ways. But he says it's likely that Virginia's state government will benefit from more state taxes being paid overall.
    
The extra tax revenues may not necessarily induce lawmakers to cut state tax rates because of concerns over future cuts in federal aid to the state.
 

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories