Virginia's largest county to scale back immigrant detention

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Virginia's most populous county will no longer automatically hold inmates past their release date at the request of federal immigration officials.



Fairfax County's elected sheriff, Stacey Kincaid, announced Tuesday she is ending an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement under which the county jail would continue to hold inmates at the request of ICE.



Beginning May 23, Kincaid said inmates will only be detained past their release date if a court has issued a criminal detainer.



Kincaid, a Democrat, said the county will still comply with all federal obligations, but no longer wants to participate in an agreement that requires it to expend resources beyond its obligations.



ICE will issue civil detainers when a person is arrested, and the agency has probable cause to believe that person can be deported.

